Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 479.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,848 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Personalis worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Personalis by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 218,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 190.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 170,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,396 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.