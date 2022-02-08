Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 479.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.11% of Personalis worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 52.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 434,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 30.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Personalis by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,396 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

