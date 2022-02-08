Peter B. Crawford Sells 7,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $698,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,092,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,423,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

