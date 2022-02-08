Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires 1,152 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.8% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after acquiring an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.