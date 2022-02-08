Petrus Trust Company LTA Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,681 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 3.1% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS opened at $111.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 308.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.