Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys New Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 727.34%.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
