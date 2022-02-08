Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $211,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,274 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 31.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Arch Resources by 425.9% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARCH opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

