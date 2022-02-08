Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases Shares of 4,620 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,503,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chegg by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 496,464 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -454.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

