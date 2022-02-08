Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,720,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

