Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer updated its FY22 guidance to $6.35-$6.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.350-$6.550 EPS.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,720,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $281.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

