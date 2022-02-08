PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.03

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and traded as low as $39.16. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 7,325 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a PE ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66.
In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.
PhenixFIN Company Profile (NYSE:PFX)
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
