PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.03

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and traded as low as $39.16. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 7,325 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a PE ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile (NYSE:PFX)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

