Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

