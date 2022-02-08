Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Piedmont Office Realty Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $1.97-$2.07 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.070 EPS.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

