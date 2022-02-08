PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 29.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
