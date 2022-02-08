Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

COP opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

