Piper Sandler Comments on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFSI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of PFSI opened at $58.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,016,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,487,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.