Piper Sandler Downgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Neutral

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

SelectQuote stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

