Piper Sandler Downgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Neutral

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.
SelectQuote stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
