Pirate Chain Price Up 36.1% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $188.08 million and approximately $773,203.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00291897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00078788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00103599 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003816 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,096,855 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

