Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post $10.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.32 billion and the lowest is $9.74 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $40.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.83 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 136,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,493. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,969,000 after acquiring an additional 459,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,164 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,136,000 after acquiring an additional 297,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,978,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

