Playtech (LON:PTEC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (LON:PTEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.20) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($9.20) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Playtech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 592 ($8.01).

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 619.25 ($8.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 699.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 562.17. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 347 ($4.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($10.48).

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

