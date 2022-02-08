Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,844. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.13. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.