Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.
Pluristem Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,844. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.13. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Pluristem Therapeutics
Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.
