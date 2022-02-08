Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $19.13 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,100 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.96% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $19,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $480.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

