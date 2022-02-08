Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $25.26 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,283 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Stellantis worth $25,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,023,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479,588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,402 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,620,000 after buying an additional 5,293,484 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

