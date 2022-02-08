Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $31.36 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.41% of US Foods worth $31,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 647,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,960,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in US Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

