Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 4,556 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $138.18 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

