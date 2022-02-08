Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $20.62 million and $1.13 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.05 or 0.00013711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00041622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

