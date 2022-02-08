PonziCoin Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $1,124.24 and $5.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.88 or 0.07067818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,494.91 or 0.99943339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006368 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

