Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $15.54 million and $1.40 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00011475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,063,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

