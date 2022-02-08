PowerTrade Fuel Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $110,269.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00105393 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PTF is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.