PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of PRA Group worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,576,000 after acquiring an additional 53,431 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

