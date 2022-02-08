PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s previous close.

PSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.97.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,978. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$11.32 and a 52-week high of C$17.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 40.24.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

