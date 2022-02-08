Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APTS. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $943.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.