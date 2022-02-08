Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.
Shares of PFG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $77.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.