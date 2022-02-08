Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

