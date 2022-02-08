Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $22.95

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $22.30. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 307 shares trading hands.

PRVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 29,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $821,891.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,584,365 shares of company stock worth $126,820,318.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,807 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

