Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 27,491 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the period. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF comprises 1.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REMX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of REMX stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $102.90. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,266. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $126.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.20.

