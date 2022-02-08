Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 41 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $356.84. 47,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $372.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.94 and a 200-day moving average of $362.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

