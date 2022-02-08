Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,366 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $596,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5,486.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PPLT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,923. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $122.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.14.

