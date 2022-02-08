Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $128.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,866. The company has a market cap of $226.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

