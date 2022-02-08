Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Global Partners worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,142 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

GLP traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,887. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $890.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.25. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

