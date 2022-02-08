Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.49 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,937,000 after purchasing an additional 921,801 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,405. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.