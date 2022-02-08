Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for about 1.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,746.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $3,210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.85. The company had a trading volume of 167,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.22. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

