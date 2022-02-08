Profund Advisors LLC Buys 13,357 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

