Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

