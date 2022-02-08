Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $195,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 66.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,143,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,395,000 after acquiring an additional 227,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

