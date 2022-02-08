Profund Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

