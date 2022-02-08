Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.08.

NUE opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

