Profund Advisors LLC Sells 867 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,936,000 after buying an additional 117,797 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 21.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 340.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 503,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 389,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

DQ opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

