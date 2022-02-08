Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $139 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.70 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.050 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.30. 194,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,932. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

