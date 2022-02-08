Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.450-$4.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.92.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $151.19. 2,459,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average is $144.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

