ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.16 and last traded at $39.16. 3,112 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 566.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

